BJP Fields Ex MLA Who 'Jumped Into River To Save Lives' In Gujarat's Morbi

A former BJP MLA who reportedly saved lives after the deadly bridge collapse at Gujarat's Morbi is the party's candidate for next month's election in the state.

Kantilal Amrutiya, 60, was seen in videos wearing a life tube and trying to rescue people who fell into the river after the cables of the century-old bridge snapped on October 30.

His act of "jumping into the river to save lives" got him a BJP "ticket" to contest the Gujarat election from the Morbi constituency, sources said.

Mr Amrutiya was not on the first list of BJP candidates; his name was included on account of his rescue act, the sources said.

The current MLA of Morbi, Brijesh Merja, has been dropped.

Gujarat will vote on December 1 and 5 and the results will be declared on December 8.