'Won't Tolerate': BJP Chief On MLA Saying Avoid Muslim Vegetable Sellers

The BJP has asked its MLA from Uttar Pradesh to explain his comment warning to people against buying vegetables from Muslims. The comment of Deoria MLA Suresh Tiwari, coming amid the nationwide lockdown over coronavirus, has upset party chief JP Nadda, sources said.

In a 14-second clip widely shared on social media, the 74-year-old BJP leader is heard saying in Hindi: "Keep one thing in mind. I am telling everyone openly. There is no need to buy vegetables from 'Miyas' (Muslims)." He is making a reference to the vegetable vendors from the Muslim community.

The MLA has been defiant. "Did I say anything wrong?" he said today amid mounting criticism.

In the evening, declaring that such comments "will not be tolerated", Mr Nadda asked the state BJP to investigate the matter. He has asked all party leaders to refrain from making such remarks.