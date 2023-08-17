BJP Sets Up 2 Panels For Rajasthan Polls, Leaves Out State Chief, Vasundhara Raje

One of the committees will be headed by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

In a big announcement notable more for its omissions than inclusions, the Rajasthan BJP has set up two committees ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state. The list of names for the sankalp (manifesto) committee and the election management committee not only leaves out former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, but also the state BJP president CP Joshi and Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

The two other key leaders who are not on the committee are Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and former state BJP president Satish Poonia. Earlier this month, party sources had hinted at these five stalwarts collectively leading the campaign for the state elections, which are expected to be held in less than three months.

The party announced that the state election management committee will have 21 members and will be headed by former MP Narayan Lal Panchariya. The panel tasked with preparing the election manifesto will be headed by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and have 25 members.

The only other big names included in the panels are MP Kirodi Lal Meena and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

In the run-up to the polls, the BJP has launched several campaigns to corner the Ashok Gehlot government, especially on corruption and crime against women. While the party's Mahila Morcha has made increasing crime an election issue, the 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' campaign is targeting the government on corruption, paper leak and farmer issues.

The biggest challenge for the BJP, however, is to find answers to the social welfare schemes of the Gehlot government, including the Right to Health Bill, the Gig Workers' Bill and the power and gas subsidies.

Buoyed by the success of the five guarantees in Karnataka, which played a key role in the Congress' victory in the state, the Gehlot government is banking on these schemes to ensure it gets a second term in Rajasthan.