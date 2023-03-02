BJP Retains Chinchwad Assembly Seat In Key Maharashtra Election

As many as 2,731 votes were cast in favour of NOTA (None Of The Above). (Representational)

The Bharatiya Janata Party today retained the Chinchwad Assembly constituency in Maharashtra in a byelection as the party candidate Ashwini Jagtap won by 36,168 votes.

The byelection was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA and her husband Laxman Jagtap.

Ashwini Jagtap polled 1,35,603 votes, NCP's Vitthal alias Nana Kate got 99,435 votes and independent candidate Rahul Kalate got 44,112 votes, as per the Election Commission's figures.

As many as 2,731 votes were cast in favour of NOTA (None Of The Above). There were 28 candidates in the fray.

Ashwini Jagtap got 47.23 percent votes. Kate polled 34.63 percent and Kalate 15.36 percent votes.

While the saffron party managed to retain the Chinchwad seat, the party's tally in the Maharashtra Assembly fell from 106 to 105 as it lost the bypoll to Kasba Assembly seat in neighbouring Pune city to Congress.

