'BJP Respects Wrestlers, Nobody Being Shielded': UP Deputy Chief Minister

"It's not proper to say we are quiet," he said.

BJP respects the wrestlers and nobody is being shielded, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said today at an NDTV conclave when asked about the party's alleged silence on the sexual harassment case against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

"It's not proper to say we are quiet. One should not say anything improper, and not saying anything improper should not be misconstrued as silence," he said.

The sports committee and police are investigating the complaints of the wrestlers, he said, stressing that an unbiased probe is anyway.

Mr Singh will face sexual harassment and stalking charges, the Delhi Police said after filing a 1,000-page report on its investigations into allegations that triggered massive protests by wrestlers.

Mr Singh, who is also a BJP MP, will face charges like "outraging the modesty of a woman", which is non-bailable, besides sex harassment and stalking, both bailable offences.

He will, however, not face stringent charges under POCSO or Protection of Children from Sexual Offences after the Delhi police, in a 500-page report, sought the cancellation of a case filed by a wrestler who had earlier claimed she was a minor when the assault allegedly took place.

The case will be heard next by the court on July 4.

