Former Chief Minister's Son, Ex AAP Minister On BJP's 2nd List For Delhi Polls

With less than a month to go for the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP has released its second list of 29 candidates. The list includes Delhi BJP Vice President Kapil Mishra - a former MLA who was earlier with the AAP - who has been fielded from the Karawal Nagar constituency, and former Delhi chief minister Madan Lal Khurana's son Harsh Khurana.

BJP leader Karnail Singh will contest against AAP's former minister Satyendar Jain from Shakur Basti. Parvesh Verma, who is the son of former Delhi chief minister Sahib Singh Verma, had been named in the party's first list.

Only one sitting MLA - Mohan Singh Bisht - has been dropped from Karawal Nagar, probably to accommodate Mr Mishra, who represented the constituency earlier, when he was with the AAP. Mr Mishra joined the BJP in 2019 and made headlines a year later after referring to sites where protests were taking place against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as "mini-Pakistans". He had also issued an ultimatum to the Delhi Police to clear anti-CAA protesters from Jaffrabad and Chandbagh or face the consequences.