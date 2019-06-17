BJP Parliamentary Board To Meet In Delhi Today

All India | | Updated: June 17, 2019 15:09 IST
Parliamentary board of BJP will meet today, sources said.


New Delhi: 

The parliamentary board of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet today, sources said.

The meeting will take place at 6 pm today at the party headquarters in the national capital.

It comes after first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced earlier today with several newly-elected MPs taking oath as members of the Lower House of Parliament.

The first two days of the session will be completely devoted to oath-taking by all the 542 Lok Sabha members, while the Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5. 

