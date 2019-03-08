In First Step Towards Candidate Selection, PM, Amit Shah To Meet Today

BJP has asked for detailed reports of work done by lawmakers in their constituencies: Sources

The BJP's top decision making body is meeting today to discuss key issues about selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah will attend the parliamentary board meeting at the BJP office in Delhi.

In a two-page letter sent to lawmakers - both at the centre and the states - the BJP has asked for detailed reports of work done by them in their constituencies, sources have told NDTV. The lawmakers have been asked to mention the five most successful central schemes in their respective constituencies. They also have to give an account of how funds have been spent on the schemes, say sources.

The lawmakers, in their reports, have been told to identify the strongest opposition party in their constituencies and the vote share in last elections. BJP sources say that, based on the feedback from lawmakers, the party will decide on the candidates and weigh their winnability.

A decision of giving tickets to candidates above the age of 75 is also likely to be taken at today's meeting.

As the key BJP meeting takes place in Delhi, the party's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is also holding a meeting in Gwalior, where over 1400 members from across the country are likely to attend. The BJP chief will also be at the three-day meeting, to take stock of the preparedness, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Both meetings come at a time when the BJP and opposition parties, including the Congress have been engaged in a heated debate over the Balakot air strike. Both have accused each other of politicising the Indian Air Force's strike at terror camps in Pakistan.