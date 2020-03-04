Assaulted By Women Congress MPs In Lok Sabha: BJP Parliamentarian

Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo alleged that two Congress MPs scratched her elbow

BJP MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo alleged she was assaulted by two women Congress parliamentarians during the ruckus in Lok Sabha today.

She said she has also lodged a formal complaint with Speaker Om Birla and has submitted the dispensary's prescription with her letter.

"I have been in Parliament for a long time. I had never seen such unruly behaviour," she told reporters outside the parliament building.

In her letter, Ms Deo has alleged that two Congress MPs scratched her elbow and she was about to fall when they allegedly pushed her.

"This is not how parliamentary democracy works," she said.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day today as BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands from the opposition for an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence.

The Speaker said the discussion will take place on March 11 after the Holi, but opposition members stormed the Well demanding an immediate discussion.

The House was adjourned for the entire day after lunch.