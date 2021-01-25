Remark Linking Congress To Netaji Death An ''Assumption'': BJP's Sakshi Maharaj

Sakshi Maharaj had alleged that the Congress was linked to the killing of Subhas Chandra Bose.

Soon after alleging that the Congress was responsible for Subhas Chandra Bose's death, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj on Sunday said that it was just his kayaas (assumption).

The BJP MP on Saturday had alleged that the Congress party was linked to the killing of Subhas Chandra Bose.

While addressing a public rally in Unnao, he said, "My allegation is that Congress got Subhas Chandra Bose killed....neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity."

A day after, speaking to the media, the BJP leader said, "My statement has nothing to do with the party, it was just my kayaas (assumption). Maybe it would be not true, but this is what I believe."

#WATCH | "My allegation is that Congress got Subhash Chandra Bose killed....Neither Mahatma Gandhi nor Pandit Nehru could stand in front of his popularity," said BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao yesterday pic.twitter.com/gaJJ6Le4j6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 24, 2021

"Subhas Chandra Bose played a major role in India's freedom struggle. Why is his death still a mystery? Why did Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru not conduct any enquiry? The truth about his death must come out. Pandit Nehru was nowhere in comparison to the popularity of Netaji," he added,

The BJP MP said that be it Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Lal Bahadur Shastri or Subhas Chandra Bose, the mystery behind their death should be revealed.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a crucial role in India's freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the central government had in a (Right to Information Act) RTI in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.