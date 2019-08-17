BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's Son Gets Bail In Car Accident Case

Akash Mukhopadhyay was arrested from his friend's house on Friday (File)

The son of BJP MP and actor Roopa Ganguly -- who was arrested yesterday for crashing his car into the boundary wall of a Kolkata club -- has been granted bail. Akash Mukhopadhyay, 20, was sent to a day-long police custody after the accident.

Mr Mukhopadhyay, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident, rammed the wall of the Royal Calcutta Golf Club, the police had said. The public prosecutor had said a policeman was at the spot just a minute before the car rammed the wall.

The accident took place near his home on Friday. The car and the wall were badly damaged. Mr Mukhopadhyay suffered minor injuries.

He was helped out of the car by his father, who had rushed out of their apartment and was among the first to arrive at the site. His father is reported to have said there should be a technical probe into whether the car's brakes had failed.

He was arrested from his friend's house later.

Ms Ganguly, a Rajya Sabha member, had written on Twitter that she called the police at the site of the accident.

"My son has met with an accident near my residence. I called the police to take care of it with all legal implications. No favours or politics please. I love my son and will take care of him but the law should take its own course. I don't do anything wrong, nor do I bear wrong. I am not a sell-out," she tweeted on Friday.

"How funny. I spoke to him in the afternoon, discussed about his lunch and other basic things at 3pm. Now I get to hear such stupid comments by the media. He just left this morning by 7.50 flight. What sort of political rubbish is this?" she had said in another tweet.

Akash is charged with dangerous driving, damage to property and other offences, one of them non-bailable.

