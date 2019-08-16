BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's Son, 20, Arrested For Driving Dangerously

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son has been arrested for driving dangerously in Kolkata

BJP MP and Bengali actor Roopa Ganguly's son has been arrested for reckless driving after he rammed a wall of an upscale Kolkata club with is car on Thursday. Reports suggest Akash Mukhopadhyay, 20, was drunk.

The police said many had a narrow escape when the black sedan slammed into the wall at breakneck speed.

He has been arrested on charges of driving dangerously, the police said today. A medical test has yet to establish whether he was drunk when he crashed his car late last night.

In a series of tweets, Roopa Ganguly fumed about "political rubbish" after reports about the crash and asserted that the law should take its course.

"How funny, I spoke to him in the afternoon, discussed about his lunch and other basic things at 3pm. Now I get to hear such stupid comments by the media. He just left this morning by 7.50 flight. What sort of political rubbish is this," Ms Ganguly tweeted.

"My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to take care of it with all legal implications. No favours/politics please. I love my son and will take care of him but law should take its own course. Neither do I do wrong, nor do I suffer it. I am not on sale," the BJP parliamentarian said in another tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, Akash, while taking a turn, crashed into the wall of the club in the posh Golf Garden area.

Local people claimed many barely ran out of range of the speeding car. The car crashed into the boundary wall, breaking a portion of it, with the driver trapped inside. The car was badly wrecked.

