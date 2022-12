BJP MP Pragya Thakur has been named in a police case for allegedly making a provocative speech in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

At the event, Pragya Thakur had said Hindus have the right to respond to those who attack them and their dignity, even as she spoke about the killing of Hindu activists.

At the Shivamogga event, she also called on the community to at least keep the knives in their homes sharp, as everyone has the right to protect themselves.