BJP MP, MLAs Charged For Unauthorised Citizenship Rally In Madhya Pradesh

BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code

A case was registered on Saturday against BJP MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and 3 BJP MLAs for holding a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally without permission, Madhya Pradesh police said.

The case was registered in the Kotwali police station against Mr Chauhan, MLAs Vijay Shah (Harsud), Devendra Verma (Khandwa) and Ram Dangore (Pandhana) and others, an official said.

They were charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. They have been charged for holding the rally without permission, violating prohibitory orders imposed in Khandwa under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh.

MLA Vijay Shah called the MP government's action as "dictatorial" and said all the participants in the rally were peaceful and supporting a constitutional law.