BJP MLA In Assam Withdraws Resignation From Assembly

BJP MLA Terash Gowalla from Assam had submitted his resignation on October 23.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Assam Terash Gowalla today withdrew his resignation from the Assembly, two days after he submitted it to Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal.

Mr Gowalla, however, had not submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker.

"The chief minister called me for a meeting last night to discuss the issue. He explained the complexities regarding appointments as different communities and regions have to be accommodated," the first time MLA said.

"The chief minister appreciated my concerns and assured that these will be addressed in future. As he personally requested me to withdraw the resignation, so I have decided accordingly. I sent a mail to him this morning and withdrew the resignation," Mr Gowalla said.

On October 23, the BJP legislator alleged that he was neglected during the recent appointments in the Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL).

"That is one reason. AGCL is in Duliajan and people have made me their representative. They have some expectations from me. Without any consultation to me, the appointment in the company was made. I am not saying that you (government) give the post to me, but at least I should have been consulted," he had said.