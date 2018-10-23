'Not Able To Fulfil My Duties': Assam MLA Resigns From Assembly

Terash Gowalla said he was taking the moral responsibility.

First-time BJP MLA Terash Gowalla from Assam said today he has sent his resignation letter to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The reason for his resignation, he says, is that he was not able to fulfil his duties as a legislator.

The legislator from Duliajan constituency said, "There are various issues. I am not able to fulfil my duties as MLA. So, taking the moral responsibility, I am resigning from the state assembly."

A BJP official has confirmed the development.

When pointed out that the issue of not offering him any post, particularly in Assam Gas Company Ltd (AGCL), during the recent appointments, Mr Gowalla said, "That is one reason. The AGCL is in Duliajan and people elected me as their representative. They had some expectations from me.

"However, without consulting me, the appointment in the company was made. I am not saying that you (government) give me the post, but at least I should have been consulted."

Asked if there was any possibility of withdrawing the resignation under party pressure, Mr Gowalla said, "I have informed the issues to the CM. If I get a satisfactory answer, I may re-consider it."

Mr Gowalla said he has not sent the letter to the Speaker, Hitendra Nath Goswami, which he will be doing after consulting the people of his constituency.

When contacted, the Principal Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat, MK Deka said they had not received any intimation about the lawmaker's resignation.

At present, the BJP has 61 representatives in the 126-member assembly.

Mr Sonowal on Monday appointed various persons, including politicians from the BJP, AGP and BPF, as chairman, vice chairman and directors of 40 government-run bodies.

This included appointment of Sadiya lawmaker Bolin Chetia as chairperson and Indra Gogoi as the vice chairperson of Assam Gas Company Ltd.

Terming it as "very unfortunate", Congress spokesperson Rhituporna Konwar said, "It is nothing but opportunistic politics".

"The BJP MLA had sought peoples' mandate as a legislator only to serve the constituency and not to be appointed as chairman of AGCL or any other company post," the Congress leader said.