BJP Minister's Son In Arunachal Gets Life Imprisonment For Murder

The minimum term for life imprisonment under Indian law is 14 years.

The son of a BJP minister in Arunachal Pradesh has been convicted for murder and sentenced to life imprisonment by a district court.

Kajum Bagra, son of Arunachal Pradesh Industries minister Tumke Tagra, was convicted for murdering a person in 2017. According to police sources, on March 26, 2017, the convict had fatally shot the victim, Kenjum Kamsi, outside Hotel West in Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district, after a brief altercation. There was problem between the two over the payment of a contract, police sources added.

The murder was captured on CCTV camera installed outside the hotel.

Kajum Bagra was charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27(1) of the Arms Act. He had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In 2017, when the murder took place, Tumke Tagra was the deputy speaker of Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly.

The minimum term for life imprisonment under Indian law is 14 years.