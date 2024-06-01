BJP May Win 15 Of Odisha's 21 Lok Sabha Seats, Naveen Patnaik's BJD 3-8: Exit Polls

Exit polls show BJP winning at least 15 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha

Exit polls show the BJP winning at least 15 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, ruled by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of the Biju Janata Party (BJD).

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJD is forecast to win 3-8 seats, a huge fall from its stellar performance in the two previous general elections.

In 2014, the BJD swept the polls by winning 20 out of the 21 seats, a sweep by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under the leadership of Narendra Modi, who later became Prime Minister. In 2019, Mr Patnaik's party had won 12 seats.

India News-D-Dynamics gave the BJP 13 seats, zero to INDIA, and 8 to the BJD.

India TV-CNX predicted the BJP to win 15-17 seats, INDIA up to 1, and the BJD 4-6 seats.

Jan Ki Baat gave the BJP 15-18 seats, zero to INDIA, and 3-7 to BJD.

News 24-Today's Chanakya predicted 16 seats for the BJP, 1 for INDIA, and 4 for the BJD.