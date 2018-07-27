BJP Leaders Watch Movie 'Inspired' By PM Modi's Childhood

The film is about a young boy bearing a striking similarity with PM Modi's childhood

A short film, which is said to be inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's childhood, was screened for the Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers and its leaders at the Parliament's library building today.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Ananth Kumar; Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and veteran BJP leader L K Advani were among those who watched the 32-minute movie, 'Chalo Jeete Hain' (Let's live).

The film was screened yesterday as well with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu being the chief guest. It was screened on Tuesday at Rashtrapati Bhavan for President Ram Nath Kovind. It claims to be about formative years of a young boy "destined to serve the nation" and bears a striking similarity with PM Modi's childhood.

#PresidentKovind watched the film Chalo Jeete Hain at a special screening at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film captures the theme of childhood and innocence, empathy and fraternity pic.twitter.com/auTWpyK8cP - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2018

Describing the movie as "inspirational", Ms Mahajan said it gave the message that "we should dedicate our lives for the larger benefit of others in the society". Top party leaders, including Union ministers, praised it.

Its main character is named 'Narendra' whose mother washes utensils at people's homes and father sells tea. The movie shows Narendra in a quest for finding out what people live for and then using his earnings from a drama to buy dress and books for a Dalit boy who was unable to attend school due to his family poverty.

''Chalo Jeete Hain' is a short film which compels you to think who do you live for? It presents an inspiring story of young Naru, destined to serve the nation. Guess who?" the tweet from the BJP's handle said, adding that its world premiere would be aired on a private channel on Sunday.