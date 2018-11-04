BJP Leader Shot, Then Decapitated With A Sword In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

Samrath Kumawat's family said he had no enmity with anyone

BJP leader Samrath Kumawat has been brutally killed in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh by bike borne men. The attack took place in the day when the victim was standing on a roadside. Three or four men on a bike first shot at him and then went on to chop his neck with a sword. The murder took place in the Kadiyavad, just four kilometers from Pratapgarh town.

Kumawat died on the spot even though people rushed to his rescue. The attackers fled the scene.

Locals protested the killing and demanded the accused be arrested at the earliest. There is also widespread anger in the BJP. Police have assured that action will be taken soon.

Kumawat's family has said he had no enmity with anyone. He was an active member of the BJP.

According to BJP Rural Board Chairman, Kumavat was the former vice-president of the BJP Rural Board.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot condemned the murder.

"I condemn the brutal killing of BJP's Sh. Samrath Kumawat in #Pratapgarh, #Rajasthan. Perpetrators of such heinous crime must be severely punished. Pathetic condition of Law n order in state is a matter of grave concern," he tweeted.