BJP Leader Shot Dead By Terrorists In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Javid Ahmad Dar was BJP's constituency in-charge in the district.

A BJP leader was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday, second such incident in a week. Javid Ahmad Dar was BJP's constituency in-charge in the district.

Dar was shifted to a hospital after terrorists fired upon him at Brazloo-jagir in Kulgam, BJP's media cell head in Kashmir Manzoor Ahmad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. He later died of his injuries, Mr Ahmad informed.

#UPDATE | BJP condemns the killing of Javeed Ahmad Dar, Constituency President, Homshalibugh in Kulgam by terrorists: Manzoor Ahmad, BJP Media cell head, Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Another BJP leader and his wife were killed in Anantnag earlier this month.

The BJP has termed the killing of Dar as "barbaric". All other political parties in the region have also strongly condemned the incident.

One more coward attack on our Activist from District Kulgam namely Shri Javaid Ahmed Dar, Constituency President who succumbs to injuries. The sacrifices of our Activists will never go in vain. These Anti-national elements will never be successful in their wrongdoings. pic.twitter.com/vxvjfOGF2o — Ashok Koul (@AshokKoul59) August 17, 2021

On August 9, Ghulam Rasool Dar, a BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, and his wife were shot dead in a terror attack in Anantnag. Mr Dar, who was the district head of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, and his wife were in the Lal Chowk neighbourhood of the town when terrorists opened fire. The two were rushed to a hospital for treatment, but died of their injuries.