BJP Leader Counters Opposition Narrative Over Maharashtra's Industrial Future

A BJP leader on Tuesday lampooned the "failed" Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the ongoing debate about "Maharashtra's industrial future," saying the days of stalled projects, divisive politics, and policy gridlock were over. In a series of posts, Hitesh Jain, Vice President of Mumbai BJP and Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates, said the MVA leaders' claim that Maharashtra was losing out on industries to Gujarat "due to Central favouritism" has fallen flat.

The narrative crumbles when viewed against the backdrop of the state's transformative progress under the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government, he said. "Through a determined focus on infrastructure, law and order, and a renewed business environment, the Mahayuti Government is reclaiming Maharashtra's position as an industrial powerhouse," Jain posted on X.

This "comeback story", he added, began in 2016 under then-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who championed policies that significantly boosted the state's Ease of Doing Business ranking.

Maharashtra set new standards for governance under Mr Fadnavis and established itself as a prime destination for investors, Mr Jain claimed, adding the story took a darker turn when Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government came to power as it repeatedly stalled development projects, reversed investor-friendly policies, and created an environment of uncertainty and division.

The Mahayuti is not just reversing this damage today, but also reimagining the state as an "epicenter for industrial development and innovation," the BJP leader said.

Encouraged by Mahayuti's investor-friendly policies, key industries were set up in the state in the last two years, Mr Jain said.

"From electronics giants like Foxconn to new developments in steel and textiles in previously underdeveloped areas like Gadchiroli, Maharashtra's industrial landscape is evolving rapidly. The transformation in Gadchiroli, a region once plagued by Naxal violence, into a steel hub is a profound example of the government's commitment to bringing development even to the remotest regions," he wrote.

Mr Jain asserted the recent developments in the state were in "stark contrast to the policy paralysis and chaos that characterized the MVA government under Uddhav Thackeray."

During Thackeray's tenure, the state's growth was "stalled at every juncture, with projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train delayed due to a lack of vision and misplaced priorities," Mr Jain claimed.

To prove his claim, Mr Jain cited Uddhav and his son Aditya Thackeray's opposition to the Aarey Metro car shed along with their resistance to several critical infrastructure projects, saying that it "displayed a preference for political posturing over public interest." He also mentioned the infamous "Sachin Waze planting gelatin sticks outside a prominent industrialist's residence" case.

Mr Jain said the industrial and infrastructural transformation under the current government is "Maharashtra's strongest invitation yet to industry leaders worldwide." He added, "This administration's efforts send a clear signal: The days of stalled projects, divisive politics, and policy gridlock are over. Maharashtra is rising again—stronger, more resilient, and ready for the future."

Voting for the 2024 Assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled for November 20, followed by counting of votes on November 23.