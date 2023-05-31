BJP Leader Booked In Alleged Assault Case In Jammu And Kashmir

Ajaz Hussain Rather is the only BJP member in the 14-member District Development Council of Srinagar.

A police case has been filed against a BJP leader and district development council member in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly assaulting a man. The case against Ajaz Hussain Rather was filed after a video of the injured man, a resident of Srinagar, was widely shared on social media.

The police said Ajaz Hussain Rather has been booked under offences of "wrongful restraint and voluntary causing hurt" to the man in Srinagar.The police are yet to reveal the identity of the victim and his current condition.

"On the basis of complaint lodged by Nazim Hussain Bhat & Imdad Ali Mir, FIR no 51/2023 u/s 323,341 of IPC dated 30.05.2023 registered in Panthachowk PS against DDC member Aijaz Hussain Rather on offences of wrongful restraint & voluntarily causing hurt" the Srinagar police have tweeted.

Earlier today, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu had accused the BJP leader of unleashing a reign of terror at Balhama village.

"A reign of TERROR has been unleashed on people of Balhama, Srinagar by the incumbent DDC Member belonging to @BJP4India! This is the second assault on a civilian by him in less than a month! Even WOMEN are being assaulted now -- under FULL security cover @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @OfficeOfLGJandK @JmuKmrPolice @SrinagarPolice" tweeted Mr Mattu.

The photos he tweeted shows the unidentified man at a hospital. It is not known where he is currently.

Locals allege that the DDC member is misusing his police guards.

Ajaz Hussain Rather is the only BJP member in the 14-member District Development Council of Srinagar.

The elections for the council were held in 2020. The direct election for DDC-third tier of panchayat system was the first experiment in the country.

Elsewhere, the Zila Parishad or DDC, is elected by Panchayat members.

Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government for the last five years.