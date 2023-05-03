BJP Leader Gets Poll Body Notice For Remak against Sonia Gandhi

The poll panel took note of his remarks against Sonia Gandhi based on media reports.

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal for his "vishkanya" remark against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The notice issued by Koppal District Election Officer in Karnataka said prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code.

The BJP's star campaigner has been asked to respond to the notice by Thursday evening.

The poll panel took cognisance of his remarks based on media reports.

