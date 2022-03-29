UP BJP Leader Arrested Over Don-Politician's Court Trip In Ambulance

Police registered a case under Gangsters Act against Ansari and 12 others for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab court.

Mukhtar Ansari was provided the ambulance facility while he was in Punjab's Ropar jail

Mau (UP):

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested BJP leader Dr Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai today in connection with the Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case.

Police registered a case under the Gangsters Act against Ansari and 12 others in the case for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab court.

The two accused -- Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai-- were taken to Barabanki from Mau by police.

The case is related to providing an ambulance facility by Rai to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari while he was lodged in Ropar Jail in Punjab.

Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail.

.