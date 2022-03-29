UP BJP Leader Arrested Over Don-Politician's Court Trip In Ambulance

Mukhtar Ansari was provided the ambulance facility while he was in Punjab's Ropar jail

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested BJP leader Dr Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai today in connection with the Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case.

Police registered a case under the Gangsters Act against Ansari and 12 others in the case for allegedly using an ambulance to travel from jail to a Punjab court.

The two accused -- Alka Rai and her brother Sheshnath Rai-- were taken to Barabanki from Mau by police.

The case is related to providing an ambulance facility by Rai to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari while he was lodged in Ropar Jail in Punjab.

Ansari is currently lodged in Banda jail.