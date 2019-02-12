'Sexist': BJP Lawmaker Slammed For Comment On Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined active politics in January (File)

The Congress on Monday slammed BJP parliamentarian Harish Dwivedi for his reported comments against party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, calling them "sexist and inappropriate".

A video clip of the BJP lawmaker from Basti in Uttar Pradesh allegedly making the comments on Sunday evening has been circulated on social media. "Priyanka Gandhi wears jeans and top in Delhi but when she comes to rural areas she is clad in a sari and wears sindoor," Mr Dwivedi was quoted by PTI as saying.

Mr Dwivedi further said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would be a failure like her brother, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Former union minister M Veerappa Moily called the comment "sexist". He said the comment showed "patriarchal and misogynistic mindset".

I strongly condemn sexist & inappropriate remarks made by @BJP4India

MP Harish Dwivedi on Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



BJP MPs are repeated offenders when it comes to sexist remarks. This just reflects their patriarchal & misogynistic mindset.https://t.co/l1xDuvWSQY — Dr. M. Veerappa Moily (@moilyv) February 11, 2019

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also slammed the comment, saying what women choose to wear was nobody's business.

"Sadly even in today's modern world, patriarchy plus brazen sexism always raises its ugly head & is normalised. What a woman chooses to wear is none of anybodys business. Anyone who indulges in such talk clearly needs therapy so I hope he gets (sic) well soon," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who maintained a low profile, joined active politics last month. She has been given the charge of Uttar Pradesh, where her party has been putting a dismal electoral show.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's party filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, demanding action people who were involved in a smear campaign against her on social media.

"We have filed a complaint at Parliament police station along with some evidences. We know that the BJP and RSS are behind this but we want police to investigate and uncover the truth and to put accused persons behind bars," All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev had said.