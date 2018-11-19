BJP Lawmaker U-Turns On Resignation After Meeting Devendra Fadnavis

The Chief Minister has assured Anil Gote that he will choose candidates for the Dhule civic polls

Maharashtra BJP lawmaker Anil Gote Monday said he will not go ahead with its decision to quit the assembly and also the party after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On November 12, Mr Gote had said he will resign from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as well as the BJP to protest against what he called induction of "criminals" into the party.

The MLA from Dhule in North Maharashtra said he has now agreed not to tender his resignation on two conditions. "I have decided to change my mind after meeting with the chief minister. I have laid down two conditions before him - the BJP should not induct criminals into the party and the upcoming Dhule Municipal Corporation polls should be fought (by the party) under my leadership," Mr Gote said.

Mr Gote said Mr Fadnavis asked him to meet Maharashtra BJP president Raosaheb Danve and state party organization secretary to sort out the issues raised by him.

"The CM has assured me that I will have right to select candidates for the Dhule civic polls," he said.

The legislator had won the 2009 assembly election from Dhule as an Independent and joined the BJP ahead of the 2014 state polls.

He was earlier arrested in connection with the multi-crore stamp paper scam and is now out on bail. In the past, the legislator had denied any involvement in the scam, which was spread over several states, including Maharashtra.