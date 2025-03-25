BJP Launches 'Saugat-e-Modi' Programme For Muslims, Minority Communities

The BJP on Tuesday launched a nationwide programme to reach out to the members of the minority community, starting with distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits with eatables and clothes for women among Muslims ahead of Eid celebrations.

BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui, who rolled out the initiative, said similar kits will be distributed among economically weaker members of other minority communities during their festivals under the 'Saugat-e-Modi' programme next month.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that he is the guardian of 140 crore Indians and he takes part in all festivals. He participates in Christmas, Easter, Baisakhi and sends 'chadar' for offering at Nizamuddin Dargah and Ajmer Sharif," he said.

"So we decided that we will give kits with food to our brothers and sisters, who are poor. Each kit will also have a cloth for our sisters," he told PTI.

Mr Siddiqui said as many as 32,000 BJP Minority Morcha workers, including office bearers of its state, district and mandal level units have been engaged to implement the programme.

"Our karyakartas will meet people (Muslims) in their respective areas across the country and give them kits, greeting Eid Mubarak on behalf of the prime minister," he said.

"The programme was launched in Delhi and other states in the country today. We have set a target that each of our karyakartas should reach out to at least 100 people with Saugat-e-Modi kits under the programme, greeting Eid Mubarak on behalf of the prime minister," he added.

Mr Siddiqui said the programme will continue beyond Eid to greet members of other minority communities, including Sikhs and Christians, on their respective festivals like Baisakhi and Easter to be celebrated next month.

