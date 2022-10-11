BJP Kerala Spokesperson Sacked Following Complaints From Party Members

The decision to remove Sandip Varier as BJP spokesperson was taken in a meeting of the Kerala leadership

The Kerala unit of BJP has removed one of its official spokespersons, Sandeep G Varier, from the post, K Surendran, the party's state President announced today. The decision to remove Mr Varier was taken in a meeting of the leadership, Mr Surendran said.

The action came after allegations against Mr Varier were raised by various party members.

Earlier, reports said that senior party leaders from Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts had raised serious allegations against Mr Varier that he had collected money from the public in the name of the party.

However, Mr Surendran, who met the media in Kottayam, said that the reason behind the decision cannot be made public.

The BJP core committee meeting and the Kerala state leadership meeting were held in Kottayam on Monday.

Prakash Javadekar, senior BJP leader in charge of the party's Kerala unit, attended the meeting, along with Radha Mohan Agarwal, Kummanam Rajashekharan, O Rajagopal and PK Krishnadas.

