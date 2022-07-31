BJP, JDU Will Jointly Fight 2024 Polls, PM Modi To Be PM Candidate: Amit Shah

Amit Shah addresses the valedictory session of BJP's joint national executive meeting in Patna

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday presided over the valedictory session of the two-day joint national executive meeting of different BJP morchas in Patna.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Shah said, "BJP-JDU will contest elections together in 2024, Narendra Modi will be BJP's prime ministerial candidate."

While addressing the concluding ceremony of the BJP's United Front National Working Committee meeting held in Patna, the party's alliance with Janata Dal United, or JDU, in Bihar was also discussed.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP and JDU will fight together in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly elections. There is no confusion about this."

"The 2024 election will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he will be the Prime Minister of the country again. We have decided to fight the elections together in 2024 as well as in 2025 in Bihar," he added.

During the meeting, a national flag made by women from Jammu and Kashmir was distributed to all the members. Through this, an attempt was made to send a message that after the removal of Article 370, the thinking of people in Jammu and Kashmir is changing.

Mr Shah said, "In each and every corner of the country, the national flag will be hoisted. After Independence, the maximum number of ministers from the village, tribal areas and Dalits have been made in the Modi government."

Mr Shah said there is a need to boost patriotism in the country. "And from August 13-15, the national flag will be hoisted in every corner of the country for three days, these BJP workers will ensure," he added.