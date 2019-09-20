BJP-JDU Alliance Will Win Over 200 Seats In Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar said today that the alliance between BJP and JD(U) is very strong (File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today predicted a landslide victory for the NDA in the assembly polls due next year, and asserted that those trying to create a rift between his party Janata Dal United or JD(U) and alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP will be in trouble.

Addressing a state council meeting of the Janata Dal (United), of which he is the national president, Nitish Kumar lashed out at his detractors, claiming that people "lacking political acumen" were trying to gain publicity by launching personal attacks on him.

"Many of them have shamelessly admitted that they did so because it was their USP," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Kumar also urged his partymen to avoid reacting to "slanderous" remarks made against him. "I would advise my party spokesmen, do not get drawn into all this... Avoid reacting to every slanderous remark that may be made against me."

"Try to recall the 2010 assembly polls. Sceptics doubted that we will get majority. We ended up winning 206 out of 243 seats. Rest assured we will cross 200 next year," Nitish Kumar said evoking applause.

Asserting that all is well between the JD(U) and the BJP, he said, "There are many who think there is ghachpach (something amiss) in our alliance. It is not so. Those trying to do ghachpach (create confusion) are going to be in trouble and soon find themselves in a sorry state (bura haal hone waala hai), let me assure you."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.