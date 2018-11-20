BJP, Independents Get 2 Seats Each In Uttarakhand Local Body Polls

The counting for 84 Uttarakhand local bodies is underway today. (Representational)

The ruling BJP and the Independents won two seats each in the contest for the mayoral and chairman's posts in Uttarakhand's 84 local bodies for which vote counting was underway today, officials said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading ahead in six other seats, the Independents were leading in four, and the Congress candidates in two.

Counting began at 8 am and in the initial rounds for the 1,064 corporator seats, the Independents maintained a considerable lead by winning 80 seats, the BJP won 20, while the Congress came a poor third with just eight seats.