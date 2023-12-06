BJP In Madhya Pradesh Kick-Starting 'Mission 29' For 2024 Polls: Shivraj Chouhan

"Our resolve is to make 'lotus' bloom on all 29 seats of the state in Lok Sabha polls," he said (File)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is kick-starting "mission 29", and mentioned that the party has to win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

At a public meeting in Chhindwara, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "From today we are starting 'Mission 29', there are 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. We will work day and night to win..."

"Our resolve is to make 'lotus' bloom on all the 29 seats of the state in the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year. For this, all of us dedicated and loyal workers of BJP will work hard with full dedication and make the organization stronger and will dedicate the garland of '29 lotuses' to our beloved Prime Minister", Mr Chouhan said.

"After Ladli Behna, the efforts are towards 'Lakhpati Behna', I will fulfill this promise to my sisters. I will try that my sisters have monthly income of over Rs 10,000. I want my sisters to live with pride, I want to become self-dependent", he added.

Meanwhile, he further said, "I dedicate this grand victory of the party to my sisters and the people of the state".

After the thumping victory of the BJP in the assembly polls, this was the first time that Mr Chouhan addressed a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came back to power after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. This is an apparent indication of the party's organizational hold in the state as well as the popularity of its schemes and leadership.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states.

The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat in the state.

The BJP fought the polls using the strength of the party organisation and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party did not project any Chief Ministerial candidate in any of the poll-bound states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)