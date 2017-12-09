BJP Gujarat Chief Jitu Vaghani, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Among Early Voters Confident of a BJP victory in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said there was no question of a challenge. "People should come out in large numbers to vote. We are very confident," he said.

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2017: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani is contesting from Rajkot-West seat Ahmedabad: As voting began for 89 of Gujarat 182 assembly constituencies in the



As voting began for 89 of Gujarat 182 assembly constituencies in the first phase of polls today, BJP Gujarat chief Jitu Vaghani and chief minister Vijay Rupani were among the first to vote.Mr Vaghani voted in Bhavnagar, barely 15 minutes after polling began. "We are going to win more than 150 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we face no obstacles... BJP has moved forward with a vision of new India, new Gujarat... The mood of the people is towards BJP and I thank them," he said after casting his vote.Vijay Rupani, accompanied by his wife Anjali Rupani, voted in Rajkot. The Gujarat chief minister is contesting against Congress' Indranil Rajyaguru from Rajkot-West seat, which is possibly the most-watched contest today in the heart of Saurashtra.The chief minister, ahead of voting, was seen at a temple along with family, offering prayers.Confident of a BJP victory in the state, Mr Rupani said there was no question of a challenge. "People should come out in large numbers to vote. We are very confident," he said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi , BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president-to-be Rahul Gandhi too have urged people to come out in large numbers and vote today. According to election officials, 2.12 crore people are eligible to vote in the first phase.The BJP has fielded 89 candidates and the Congress 87 in the first phase. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded 64 candidates. There are 443 independent candidates.Voting for the remaining 93 assembly seats in north and central Gujarat will take place on Thursday. Results will be counted, along with Himachal Pradesh, on December 18.