Centre's Silence On Economic Slowdown Very Dangerous: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the government over the economic slowdown (File)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said that the news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government's "silence" on it was "very dangerous".

"Excuses and rhetoric" will not work, the Congress general secretary wrote on Twitter.

The government has neither a solution nor the "strength" to assure people in the country, she alleged.

"Countdown: Everyday news of economic slowdown and everyday BJP government's silence. Both are very dangerous... excuses, rhetoric and rumours will not work," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag "economy in crisis".



