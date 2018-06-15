BJP Government May Call Early Lok Sabha Polls: Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu was talking to reporters after inaugurating a Rs 10-crore multi-level car parking on Banga road in Phagwara and a Rs five-crore auditorium at the PWD rest house.

Share EMAIL PRINT Navjot Singh Sidhu said Rahul Gandhi will the next prime minister (File) Phagwara: Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said today that the BJP-led NDA government at the centre is likely to go for an early Lok Sabha election.



Claiming that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minster, Mr Sidhu said a grand alliance of Congress and other "secular" parties will be formed across the country to take on the BJP.



The next general election is due by May next year.



Mr Sidhu was talking to reporters after inaugurating a Rs 10-crore multi-level car parking on Banga road in Phagwara and a Rs five-crore auditorium at the PWD rest house in the town.



He said a state-wide drive against illegal colonies will be launched soon and stressed that he will convince Sushil Rinku, Congress lawmaker from Jalandhar, who publicly opposed the move against illegal colonies yesterday.



Mr Sidhu, who also hold the tourism portfolio, said Rs 590 crore was being spent on developing 30 tourist hubs in state.



"After consulting the chief minister, I am going to invite international tour operators from the UK, the US and Canada in December...," he said.



