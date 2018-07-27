BJP Cruelly Neglecting MGNREGA, Food Security Act Says P Chidambaram

MGNREGA and Food Security Act were intended to put an end hunger and starvation. Both have been cruelly neglected by the BJP government", says Mr Chidambaram

All India | | Updated: July 27, 2018 22:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP Cruelly Neglecting MGNREGA, Food Security Act Says P Chidambaram

Have to hang our heads in shame as long as there are children who starve to death, says Minister

New Delhi: 

Congress leader P Chidambaram today accused the Narendra Modi government of "cruelly neglecting" the MGNREGA and the Food Security Act, saying the two legislations were brought by the previous UPA government to put an end to hunger deaths like that of the three minor girls in Delhi.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is a social security employment generation legislation which guarantees employment to the poor ensuring livelihood security and the National Food Security Act aims to provide subsidised food grains to the poor.

"MGNREGA was intended to put an end to hunger. Food Security Act was intended to put an end to starvation. Both have been cruelly neglected by the BJP government," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.

The former finance and home minister said as long as there were children who tragically starved to death, "we have to hang our heads in shame and grief".

Three minor girls died allegedly due to starvation in east Delhi on Tuesday leading to a huge uproar.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

P ChidambaramAccuses BJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusLunar EclipseHonor 9NGuru PurnimaVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesDrinking Lemon WaterZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................