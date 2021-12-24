BJP Gave Manipur 'Innovation, Infrastructure, Integration': JP Nadda

This was JP Nadda's fourth visit to Manipur in the past three months.

Kickstarting the party's campaign for the upcoming Manipur assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda on Friday claimed that his party's government in the state has initiated "innovation, infrastructure and integration" by removing the erstwhile Congress government's "instability, insurgency and inequality".

"Manipur government headed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has established peace. Earlier, during the Congress regime, blockade continued for months after months, year after year, now no blockade and no fear among the people. Around 1,039 militants surrendered and as part of the crusade against drugs, 11,600 acres of land was made free from the cultivation of various drugs," Mr Nadda said.

Under Congress, the state was known for 3 I's



Instability

Insurgency

Inequality



Under the BJP, the 3 I's have changed.



Innovation

Infrastructure

Integration pic.twitter.com/03WGeupzL7 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 24, 2021

Referring to the decades-old Manipur's "Ima Market", the BJP President said that the northeastern state is a great example of women's empowerment in the country.

The BJP President also hailed the Biren Singh government for improving the sex ratio and implementing the Centre's 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' programme.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed India's first women Defence, Education, External Affairs and Finance ministers. Currently, there are 12 women ministers in the central cabinet under PM Modi. The BJP government always gave top priority to women's empowerment in India," he said while addressing a public gathering in state capital Imphal.

To lead the BJP's campaign ahead of the ensuing assembly elections, Mr Nadda visited Manipur four times during the past three months.

Elections to the 60-seat Manipur assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year along with the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

Highlighting the developmental projects undertaken by the Center and the state government for the all-round development of Manipur, the BJP leader said that about 330 projects are being taken up while railway infrastructure is being extended up to the capital city Imphal.