BJP Expels Uttarakhand Leader Arrested In Alleged Teen Rape, Murder Case

A BJP leader from Uttarakhand, Aditya Raj Saini, has been expelled from the party after he was arrested in connection with the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Haridwar. A nominated member of the Other Backward Classes Commission, he has also been removed from that post.

A case was registered against Aditya Raj Saini after the girl's family accused him of rape and murder.

The girl had gone missing three days ago. Her body was found along the highway in the Bahadrabad area near the Patanjali research Centre yesterday. Her mother alleged that she was gangraped by a local BJP worker and his accomplice before being murdered, the police said.

After the girl failed to return home, the family called on her cellphone, It was picked by the BJP leader, who said she was with him.

The phone got switched off after that, the woman said in her complaint.