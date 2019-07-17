BJP Lawmaker Seen Waving Guns On Video Expelled By Party For 6 Years

Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' was suspended by the BJP for three months (File)

BJP lawmaker Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion', who was seen dancing with guns in his hands in a video widely shared on social media, has been expelled from the party for six years. The Uttarakhand legislator has been expelled for indiscipline, the party said in a release.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken Uttarakhand's Khanpur constituency legislator Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion's indiscipline seriously and has expelled him from the party's primary membership for six years," the BJP release read.

In the video that surfaced earlier this month, Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' - dressed in a black vest and white trousers - takes a sip of a drink as he holds up two pistols in his left hand in his living room. He then gives the glass to his assistant and takes another gun from him, continuing to wave them as he moves to the song.

Justifying brandishing guns, Mr Singh had said the weapons were not loaded and he had a license for them. "This is a conspiracy. They are licensed weapons and not loaded. I am not pointing towards anyone or threatening anyone. What's the crime? Is drinking alcohol and keeping a licensed gun a crime?"

The BJP had expressed its displeasure at the lawmaker's act.

Last week, his gun licenses were revoked in the wake of the controversy triggered by the video.

Mr Singh was suspended by the BJP for three months on disciplinary grounds after he allegedly misbehaved with journalists last month. He was also given a show-cause notice.

Three years ago, Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' was among nine lawmakers who revolted against then chief minister Harish Rawat and switched from the Congress to the BJP.

