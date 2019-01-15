BJP Destroying Varanasi's History By Demolishing Temples, Says AAP

Sanjay Singh has been at the forefront of opposing the demolition of temples.

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government for "demolishing 36 temples" for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said the BJP is destroying the history of the ancient city in the name of development.

Sanjay Singh has been at the forefront of opposing the demolition of temples for the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

"The age-old traditions and identity are being eliminated by the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the name of Kashi corridor. Several temples of Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha and even a 5,000-year-old Bharat Mata temple have been demolished," he told the media.

Sanjay Singh on Sunday ended his two-day "Bhajpa Bhagao, Bhagwan Bachao Yatra", started from Ayodhya on Saturday, in Varanasi.

An FIR has been filed against Sanjay Singh and around 250 other supporters for organising the 'Yatra' without the permission of the authorities.

Sanjay Singh said that prior information was given to every single authority in the state but "the police filed the FIR on the instruction of the state government".

He said that if the FIR was not taken back in a week, he and fellow supporters will protest in front of Gandhi Pratima in Ayodhya on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23.