'BJP Desperate To Silence Me': Rahul Gandhi Speaks Out On Sikh Remark

Mr Gandhi had made the remark at an event in Virginia's Herndon.

Having clarified his remarks on reservation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday broke his silence on the other statement - on religious freedom - he had made during his recent US visit that made him the target of attacks from a battery of BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi. The BJP, Mr Gandhi said, is "desperate to silence him".

Addressing an event in Virginia's Herndon on September 9, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha was speaking about religious freedom in India when he asked a Sikh member of the audience his name and said, "The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India; or whether, he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a 'kada' in India; or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about, and not just for him, but for all religions... We are of the opinion that every state, tradition and language is as important as any other one. ".

The Congress leader was accused of making attempts to divide India and, on Saturday, the Karnataka BJP also filed a police complaint against him over the remarks. Taking to X the same day, a defiant Mr Gandhi said he wanted to ask every member of the Sikh community, in India and abroad, whether he had done anything wrong, and accused the BJP of spreading lies.

The Leader of the Opposition also said that while the BJP wants to silence him, he would continue to stand up for values like diversity, equality and love, which define India.

The BJP has been spreading lies about my remarks in America.



I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad - is there anything wrong in what I have said? Shouldn't India be a country where every Sikh - and every Indian - can freely practice their religion… pic.twitter.com/sxNdMavR1X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 21, 2024

"The BJP has been spreading lies about my remarks in America. I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad - is there anything wrong in what I have said? Shouldn't India be a country where every Sikh - and every Indian - can freely practice their religion without fear?" he wrote in the post, sharing a clip of the remarks that had stirred up a hornet's nest.

"As usual, the BJP is resorting to lies. They are desperate to silence me because they cannot stand the truth. But I will always speak up for the values that define India: our unity in diversity, equality, and love," he added.

'<I>Tukde Tukde</i> Gang'

On Friday, PM Modi had launched a stinging attack on Mr Gandhi without naming him, saying that the language used by Congress leaders on foreign land and their "anti-national agenda" shows that the party is being run by people from the 'tukde tukde (break India) gang' and 'urban Naxals'.

Addressing an event in Maharashtra's Wardha, the PM said, "The spirit of patriotism has died in today's Congress and the ghost of hatred has entered it. See the language used by people from the Congress, their anti-national agenda expressed on foreign land. (They are) talking about dividing and breaking up society and the country... insulting the culture and faith of India. This Congress is run by people from the 'tukde tukde gang' and 'urban Naxals'... The royal family of the Congress is the most corrupt family in the country."

This was the second time this week that the Prime Minister had fired a volley against Mr Gandhi on the issue. On Monday, he had said that "those filled with hate are defaming India... and acting against the interests of the country" and had used the 'tukde tukde' phrase then as well.

Earlier Clarification

During his US visit, Mr Gandhi had also kicked up a row with his remarks on scrapping reservation.

Answering a question the Congress leader had said, "We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place and India is not a fair place."

He had later clarified this remark and said it was misrepresented, adding that the Congress wanted to take reservation beyond the cap of 50%.