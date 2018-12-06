BJP Denied Permission For Amit Shah's 'Rath Yatra' By Calcutta High Court

BJP wanted to hold a rath yatra from Coochbehar from tomorrow (File photo)

The BJP has been denied permission by the Calcutta High Court to hold a 'rath yatra' from Coochbehar from tomorrow, news agency ANI has reported.

The High Court order comes after the West Bengal government informed the court that it refused to give permission for the proposed 'rath yatra' by BJP president Amit Shah on grounds that it might cause "communal tension".

"The state submitted that it might cause communal tension," Bengal's advocate general Kishore Dutta had said in court, according to news agency PTI.

Asked by the judge who will take responsibility if anything unfortunate happens, BJP counsel Anindya Mitra had said it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order.

The advocate general opposed the BJP filing a supplementary affidavit opposing the refusal of permission, saying it can either come with a fresh petition or an amendment to his petition.

The Calcutta High Court will hear the case again on January 9, PTI reported.

