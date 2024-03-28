'Nonsense': BJP Demands Apology From DMK Leader Over 'Face Cream' Remark

DMK leader Kathir Anand made the alleged remarks earlier on Wednesday (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from Kathir Anand, candidate of the ruling Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) from Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, over his alleged remarks against women during an election event.

Expressing dissapointment over the alleged 'fairness cream' remarks by the ruling party's candidate, Tamil Nadu BJP vice president Narayanan Thirupathy called it 'nonsense' adding that the DMK government is 'making a mockery' of people.

"This is not just an insult. They think people are fools. This is nonsense. This DMK government is making a mockery of people. He should apologise for what he has said," the BJP leader said.

DMK leader Kathir Anand made the alleged remarks earlier on Wednesday, March 27, while addressing an election event, highlighting the state government's financial aid scheme offering Rs 1000 monthly assistance to women heads of family.

"Everyone's face looks stunning and bright. All are shining. It looks like you have all applied fair and lovely, ponds powder and singhar kum kum. What is the reason? Didn't you all receive Rs 1000? After the election whoever else missed will also get Kalaignar financial aid," Kathir Anand said.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam (Kalaignar Women's Rights Grant Scheme) of the state government was launched in September last year. The scheme is among the crucial poll promises that catapulted the DMK to power. Under this scheme, Rs 1000 is being deposited into the accounts of all eligible women beneficiaries.

