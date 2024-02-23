BJP Delegation, On Way To Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Stopped By Cops

The visit was planned amidst a backdrop of continuous protests and allegations.

A BJP delegation, including prominent leaders like MP Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, was forcefully stopped by the West Bengal Police from proceeding towards the troubled region of Sandeshkhali today. Ms Chatterjee and others have been taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar.

Sandeshkhali, situated in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, has recently become a hotbed of protests and violence, with locals accusing Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, particularly Shajahan Sheikh, of atrocities, land grabbing, and sexual assault.

The BJP team, comprised of Locket Chatterjee and Agnimitra Paul, both serving as general secretaries of the BJP's state unit, were on their way to meet the women of Sandeshkhali and listen to their grievances. The visit was planned amidst a backdrop of continuous protests and allegations of human rights violations.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued a notice to the West Bengal state government and the police chief earlier in the week, expressing concern over the ongoing violence and rights abuses in the region.

The unrest in Sandeshkhali escalated yesterday, with enraged locals setting fire to properties belonging to TMC leaders accused of tormenting villagers. West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar responded by vowing decisive action against the offenders.

Case Against Sheikh Shahjahan

Earlier today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the central figure in the Sandeshkhali row, on money laundering charges. Raids are underway at six different locations in connection with the case. The ED has also summoned Sheikh Shahjahan.

The women in Sandeshkhali have accused Sheikh Shahjahan of involvement in land-grabbing activities and perpetrating sexual assault, allegedly through coercive means.

Shahjahan has been evading law enforcement since a mob, allegedly linked to him, attacked ED officials during a search operation related to a ration scam on January 5.