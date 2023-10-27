People Dumped Outdated Phones In 2014: PM Modi's Dig At Congress

Prime Minister called 2014 - the year of "badlav" (change)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a sharp dig at the Congress, saying that people chose to dump "outdated phones" in 2014 - the year when he became Prime Minister for the first time steering the BJP to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha Elections.

"A restart, or charging the battery or even changing the battery did not work. In 2014, people left such outdated phones and gave us an opportunity to serve the country," the Prime Minister said speaking at a telecom event in Delhi.

The Prime Minister called 2014 - the year of "badlav" (change). "2014 is not a date, it is 'badlav' (change)," he said.

He said that just like outdated phones whose frozen screens won't work, the previous government too was in a "frozen state".

Speaking at the 'India Mobile Congress', PM Modi reeled out statistics to show how big tech companies -- from Apple to Google -- are lining up to become manufacturers in the country. "Recently, Google has announced the manufacturing of its Pixel phone in India. Samsung's Fold 5 mobile phone and Apple's iPhone 15 are being manufactured in India," he said.

"India has reached 43rd position in mobile broadband speed from previous rank of 11," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister said giving citizens access of capital, access of resources and access of technology is priority for this government.

The world, he said, is using 'made in India' phones. "We are not only expanding 5G in the country but also moving in the direction of becoming leaders in the area of 6G technology," he said.