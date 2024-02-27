BJP Claims Win In Rajya Sabha Poll In Himachal After Congress Cross-Voting

In a stunning upset for the Congress, the BJP has managed to pull off a victory for its candidate in the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh despite having only 25 MLAs in the 68-member Assembly. While the results are yet to be officially declared, the claim was made by Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur of the BJP.

If the claim holds, the loss could be much bigger than just a blow to the Congress's prestige as it is likely to be followed by a no-confidence vote, endangering the party's government in Himachal Pradesh - one of only three states that it rules on its own.

Declaring the victory of the BJP candidate, Harsh Mahajan, Mr Thakur said in Hindi, "Despite having such a huge majority, the Congress has lost the Rajya Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh. I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda and (Home Minister) Amit Shah. We have pulled off a victory when our chances seemed very low."