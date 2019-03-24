BJP 'Chowkidars' Working Only For Rich: Priyanka Gandhi Over Farmers' Dues

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was recently appointed Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East. (File)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today blamed the Uttar Pradesh government over unpaid dues of sugarcane farmers and alleged that "chowkidars" (security guards) are only working for the rich, not for the poor.

She shared a media report on Twitter that claimed the dues of sugarcane farmers had crossed Rs 10,000 crore in the state.

"The families of sugarcane farmers toil day and night but the Uttar Pradesh government does not even take the responsibility of paying their dues," Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Rs 10,000 crore of farmers' dues means everything, including their children's education, food, health, and the next produce comes to a standstill. These chowkidars only work for the rich and do not care about the poor," she claimed.

