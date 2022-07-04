BJP Chief Slams KCR, Says Telangana Under Rs 4.5 Lakh Crore Loss

People are perturbed by the corruption and injustice of KCR government, said JP Nadda. (File)

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (also known as KCR), and said that the state was in a loss of Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

"People are perturbed by the corruption and injustice of the KCR government. The state is in loss of Rs 4.5 lakh crore under him. People gave us a good response in recent elections held at different levels in the state," said Mr Nadda on the second day of the BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad.

He also stressed that the people of Telangana were fed up with the state government's malpractices.

"I was in charge of elections here in the assembly elections, I have seen the atmosphere of that time and the environment after that. The way people are fed up with the government of KCR and the malpractices of his government and the way they are trying to crush the opposition parties," he added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also gave a clarion call to the people of Telangana to uproot the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and give a chance to the BJP.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that KCR is not concerned for the unemployed youth and only wants to make his son, KT Rama Rao, the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the final day of the BJP's National Executive Meeting in Hyderabad, Mr Shah said BJP supported the demand for Telangana and accused the Congress of dividing Andhra Pradesh in a way that caused "everlasting enmity" between two states.

"KCR doesn't care about your source of livelihood. He has no concern for the unemployed youth. He just wants to make his son the Chief Minister. KCR, the next turn is neither yours nor for your son. The next turn is meant for the BJP," he said.

"Since the onset of agitations for Telangana's formation, BJP supported the state's demands. Congress, instead, stood in the way of its formation for years. When they sensed PM Modi's rise in 2014, they divided Andhra Pradesh in a way that caused everlasting enmity between the two states. This enmity, which was ignited by Congress, was further strengthened when KCR got power in the state," the Home Minister said.

Amit Shah said that the BJP will fulfill all promises that the TRS did not keep while asking for a chance for the party to run the state.