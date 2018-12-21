BJP Can't Take Out Yatras In West Bengal For Now, Court To Review Order

The first yatra was supposed to be flagged off by BJP chief Amit Shah from Cooch Behar on December 7.

In a setback to the BJP, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court today set aside a previous order permitting the opposition party to conduct three "Save Democracy" rallies in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The BJP had received the green signal from the same court yesterday, with a division bench overturning an earlier ruling by a single-judge bench that agreed with the government's contention that the three "rath yatras" could trigger communal clashes in the state. The West Bengal government reacted by appealing against the verdict before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice Shampa Sarkar. It sought an immediate hearing because the case was of an "urgent nature".

The matter came up for hearing before a larger bench headed by Chief Justice Kargupta today, and the case was sent back to the single-judge bench with instructions that it consider intelligence inputs on likely law-and-order issues before taking a decision.